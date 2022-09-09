Bengaluru residents panic after minor landslide in RR Nagar  

Continuous rain and floods have triggered a minor landslide in Giridhama Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, on Wednesday.

Residents in the locality (survey no 66/2, Kengeri hobli), reported hearing a loud crash that sounded like an earthquake. They rushed out of their homes and found a 20-tonne boulder rolling down the hillock. Since the rain had softened the rock surface, almost 15 boulders rolled down.

Kishore H, a resident, said: "We immediately informed the BBMP, Bescom and the police as well. They came and took pictures and left, but we saw no immediate action being taken. They have assured us that they would attend to it at the earliest. But we fear one more spell of rain may send more boulders rolling down."

Reshma, another resident, recalled that a similar landslide had occurred three years ago. "We raised a complaint during that time with the BBMP, but nobody came forward. Now, if something similar happens, it could destroy property and cause harm to people as well," said Reshma. She urged the authorities to attend to it at the earliest.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said he had directed his officers to immediately attend to the complaint and clear the debris.

"We have already assessed the situation at the spot, and we have learnt that it is not as severe and life-threatening either. But we will attend to it at the earliest," Girinath told DH.

Nagaraju Siddappa, Joint Commissioner (BBMP), RR Nagar, told DH that the officials have inspected the spot and studied the situation.

"After the initial investigation, we found out that a boulder rolled down the hillock, causing the landslide-like situation. However, if there were homes around the area, it would have been the BBMP's responsibility to evacuate them and take measures. But since it's only a hillock, we cannot initiate any action without the opinion of the revenue and geology departments. The situation is now under control. We will write to the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to assess and decide what further action can be taken," Siddappa said.