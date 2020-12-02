Bengaluru riots: Court denies bail to Sampath Raj

A special court for cases related to atrocities against SCs and STs on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former mayor R Sampath Raj, who has been arrested for plotting the arson attack on the residence of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, during the Bengaluru riots on August 11.

P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor representing the Central Crime Branch (CCB), told the court that Raj, being a responsible citizen and an elected representative, did not appear before the investigating officer despite being served many summonses. Later, he escaped from the hospital.

'A conspirator'

Being a prime accused in the violence case which is heinous in nature, he was also a conspirator in the case and played a major role in instigating and mobilising the mob to carry out the violence, he said.

Pointing out that even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was probing the case, Kumar said Raj was charged with burning down the MLA’s house, two police stations and hundreds of vehicles. He urged the court not to grant Raj bail since he may not cooperate with the investigation and may escape as he has been absconding for nearly two months to avoid proof.

Kumar added that Raj’s close associate and former BBMP councilor Abdul Rakeeb Zakir is still absconding. If Raj is granted bail, the ongoing investigation may be disrupted. Hearing the submission, the special judge rejected Raj’s bail plea and allowed his judicial custody to continue.