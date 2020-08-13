Bengaluru riots: Tannery Road deserted after curfew

Bengaluru riots: Tannery Road deserted after curfew

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 13 2020, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 02:36 ist

Streets and markets were deserted in the violence-hit parts of eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday, hours after city top cop Kamal Pant imposed curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits until further orders. 

When a DH reporter visited the affected areas on Wednesday morning, an eerie calm prevailed over the streets while smoke was still pouring out of burnt homes and vehicles. All commercial establishments were shuttered, and about 500 police officers from different stations were patrolling the streets. They were checking everyone seen on the streets.

Follow all the latest updates on the Bengaluru violence here

People roaming out without a valid reason were mercilessly caned. Senior police officers, including the additional commissioner of police (east) and five deputy commissioners of police, have been camping in the neighbourhood to ensure law and order.

A pharmacist from Tannery Road said that most shopkeepers had closed down as soon as the violence broke out on Tuesday night. The mob attacked HDFC Bank and Axis Bank ATMs but didn’t harm any shops in KG Halli and DJ Halli, the pharmacist said on the condition of anonymity. 

People dependent on daily wages were badly hit by the curfew. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Violence
Commmunalism

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 