Bengaluru riots: Tannery Road deserted after curfew

Streets and markets were deserted in the violence-hit parts of eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday, hours after city top cop Kamal Pant imposed curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits until further orders.

When a DH reporter visited the affected areas on Wednesday morning, an eerie calm prevailed over the streets while smoke was still pouring out of burnt homes and vehicles. All commercial establishments were shuttered, and about 500 police officers from different stations were patrolling the streets. They were checking everyone seen on the streets.

People roaming out without a valid reason were mercilessly caned. Senior police officers, including the additional commissioner of police (east) and five deputy commissioners of police, have been camping in the neighbourhood to ensure law and order.

A pharmacist from Tannery Road said that most shopkeepers had closed down as soon as the violence broke out on Tuesday night. The mob attacked HDFC Bank and Axis Bank ATMs but didn’t harm any shops in KG Halli and DJ Halli, the pharmacist said on the condition of anonymity.

People dependent on daily wages were badly hit by the curfew.