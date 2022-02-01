Bengaluru schools restart offline classes to encouraging response  

Forced to close for almost a month due to the Covid surge, schools in Bengaluru Urban opened physical classes on Monday to an encouraging response from students.

Student turnout on day 1 at the state board-affiliated schools was 60%, while some budgeted schools affiliated to other boards recorded 50% attendance. Some schools where teachers are unwell have postponed the opening of physical classes by a week.

“The attendance was good. But due to the shortage of teachers, some schools were forced to postpone the resumption of offline classes,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Parents’ feedback

Attendance at government schools was slightly more than private institutions, some of which decided against physical classes due to parents’ feedback.

“Around 70% of the parents are not ready even now to send their wards for physical classes. So, we have decided to continue with online mode only,” said the principal of a private unaided school.

Meanwhile, some schools are not ready to reopen despite the readiness of parents to send their children. “Some schools deny children the right to attend classes. They have collected 99% of the fees and are not bothered to reopen,” Shashi Kumar noted.

