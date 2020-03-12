Bengaluru sees another coronavirus positive case, confirmed cases in Karnataka rises to 5

The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday confirmed one more positive COVID-19 case in Karnataka with a 26-year-old male, who returned from a trip to Greece, tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the media bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka, the number of positive cases has gone up to five in Karnataka.

The health bulletin released by the government stated, "A 26-year-old male patient who came from Greece has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The patient is admitted and isolated at the hospital and it stable. All primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up."