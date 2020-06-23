Bengaluru sees triple-digit jump in Covid-19 cases for second day

For the second straight day, the city posted triple-digit Covid-19 cases, while also registering three new fatalities. Monday’s tally was 126 cases.

The largest group of cases were 51, which were categorised as “contact under tracing,” while 35 were people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Seven others were people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Covid-19, under tracing and 28 were primary contacts of known Covid-19 patients, two are inter-district travellers from Chitradurga and Chikkalaballapur and three are inter-state travellers from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Of the primary contacts, two are associated with the Shirke Apartments in Kengeri, West Bengaluru, which has already seen three residents confirmed with Covid-19. The two new cases are a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old man. Two additional contacts are associated with a 47-year-old woman in Mandya who was diagnosed with the disease on May 19 and subsequently discharged on June 7. She had returned to the state from Maharashtra.

Another four people are contacts of Patient 7611, a 61-year-old woman with ILI, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 17.

Three fatalities

Of the three new deaths reported on Monday, all are said to have SARI. The first is a 45-year-old man, who was reported to Covid-care on June 12, by when he already had a fever, cough and breathlessness. He was also a known patient with tuberculosis and succumbed to Covid-19 on June 15. The second death is a 38-year-old woman who did not have any comorbidities and died on June 17.

The last fatality is a 70-year-old man with identical symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness. He also had a comorbid-factor in the form of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD). He died on June 20.