Bengaluru soaks in third day of pre-monsoon showers

Most parts of the city received an average of 5mm rainfall

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 04:43 ist
A rainwater-stagnated Okalipuram railway underpass on Wednesday. Traffic was choked for several hours due to the waterlogging. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

For the third consecutive day, pre-monsoon showers continued to lash the city, but the intensity of rainfall was much lower on Wednesday.

Most parts of the city received an average of 5mm rainfall. Western parts of the city recorded the maximum rainfall of 8mm. 

The BBMP’s control room, which usually receives several complaints of tree fall, received only one complaint from Basaveshwaranagar. 

The Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky in the morning hours and rain and thundershowers towards the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 34 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

Bengaluru
Pre-monsoon showers
rain

