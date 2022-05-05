Bengaluru soaks in third day of pre-monsoon showers

For the third consecutive day, pre-monsoon showers continued to lash the city, but the intensity of rainfall was much lower on Wednesday.

Most parts of the city received an average of 5mm rainfall. Western parts of the city recorded the maximum rainfall of 8mm.

The BBMP’s control room, which usually receives several complaints of tree fall, received only one complaint from Basaveshwaranagar.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky in the morning hours and rain and thundershowers towards the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 34 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.