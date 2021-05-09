Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya launches oxygen bank

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya launched the 'MP Oxy Bank', an initiative to provide oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid-19 patients.

According to a release, 250 units will be put to use initially and over 650 units will be deployed in the coming days. Of the 250, 150 units were for oxygen support of patients who have recently recovered from Covid, while the remaining 100 are for Covid patients undergoing treatment at home.

While there is no rental fee for the oxygen concentrator, those wishing to avail the facility will have to provide a refundable deposit of Rs 3,000. Those wishing to avail the facility can dial the Covid Raksha Helpline 080-6191 4960, said the release from Surya's office.