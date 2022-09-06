Bengaluru techies in a quandary over lengthy, unscheduled power cuts

While heavy flooding has prompted IT companies to allow the work-from-home option, long and unscheduled power cuts have left their employees in a fix.

“Last week, I had a nightmare commuting to work. I spent close to three hours on the road due to floods. Hence, many of us decided to work from home this week. But frequent, long and unplanned power cuts have turned the situation hopeless,” said Swati K, a software engineer living in an apartment complex in Bellandur.

Many techies had a similar ordeal while trying to log into work on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier, Bescom had blamed the power cuts on infrastructure damage caused by squalls and toppling of trees. But the power cuts now are a precautionary measure, a Bescom official said.

“It is important that we cut the power supply, especially in apartment complexes where basements are flooded. Most of the electrical infrastructure is in the basements and it is important that we switch off the power to prevent incidents of short circuit,” said S R Nagaraj, General Manager (Customer Relations), Bescom.

In some areas, infrastructure damages were responsible for power cuts.

Bescom said the power station at Kadubeesanahalli was flooded causing power outages in the area. A few transformer damages and three damaged electrical poles were reported over the last one week.