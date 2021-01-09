Bengaluru to be governed as per BBMP Act from January 11

Bringing in a separate law to govern Bengaluru, the state government on Friday ordered that the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act will come into force on January 11.

Following the government’s order, hectic political events as per the new act are expected to follow. But, with no signs of elections immediately, the chief commissioner will head the civic body and discharge duties.

The BBMP Act, which was passed in both the Houses of the State Legislature, secured the Governor’s assent on December 19.

Unlike the earlier Karnataka Municipal Act (KMC), the BBMP Act will have 243 wards. The corporation’s governing body will consist of the mayor, chief commissioner, zonal commissioners, zonal committees, standing committees, ward committees and area sabhas. During the five-year tenure of the council, there will be two mayors holding power for a 30-month duration.

As per the new act, the chief commissioner will be of the rank of principal secretary with a tenure of two-years (provided the government is satisfied by the administration). In case of the transfer of the chief commissioner, the government shall consult the BBMP council and list out reasons for the transfer of the chief commissioner.

Proposing to divide the city into various zones (up to 15 zones), the act proposes the appointment of zonal commissioners coordinating with the ward committees and area sabha as per the directions of the mayor and chief commissioner.

Providing powers to the MLAs during policy decisions, the act provides for setting up of consultative committees in every Assembly constituency limits comprising MLAs, corporators and nominated members. The committees shall meet once a month with one-fourth of the members present during such meetings.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the government had brought in the law with an aim of providing good governance and effective administration to cater to the problems of the growing city.

“Now, with the state government ordering the implementation of the law, delimitation of wards on the basis of population and other tasks will gain momentum,” he said.

The government is also contemplating to bring in yet another authority — Greater Bengaluru Metropolitan Authority — to govern the other parastatals pertaining to the management of the city.