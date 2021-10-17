Bengaluru top cop assures alternative accommodation to those affected by 'crack' in building

The widening crack in the eight-storey police quarters near Binny Mills has raised doubts over the quality of construction carried out by the state government.

Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant, however, allayed fears by saying the building had technical issues. Pant told the media that police personnel has been living in the building for nearly two years.

“It appears that the building had some technical problems and officials of the KSPHC had also visited the building and submitted a report two days ago,” the police chief said. “There is a need to carry out the repair work and we are still discussing what needs to be done to strengthen the building. Until then, our personnel and their families must shift to a safe place.”

Asked if the residents will be given alternative accommodation, Pant said, “We have a few new houses yet to be allotted to the staff. Whoever is willing to relocate there, we will allocate them on a priority basis.”

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said around 32 families affected due to the worsening building condition have been allotted newly constructed quarters at Nagarabhavi.

“These houses were ready for allotment and they came in handy now,” DCP Patil said.

PG Setty Constructions Technology Pvt Ltd, which constructed the building, gave only a one-year warranty. The firm also constructed quarters in Bengaluru Rural and other districts.

Details available on the company’s website revealed that the building was constructed for police constables.

It has two blocks with 64 quarters, which are made of prefabricated structures like walls, floor slabs and staircase waist slabs. The building has a block stilt, ground floor and seven floors.

