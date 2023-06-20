Bengaluru traffic police test drone cameras to monitor congested junctions

Bengaluru traffic police test drone cameras to monitor

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 04:02 ist
Bengaluru traffic police. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a trial of drone surveillance at Hebbal junction on Monday, as part of an experimental initiative.

They plan to test the drone cameras at Marathahalli junction on Tuesday. Currently, the traffic police have two drone cameras to monitor traffic density at junctions and are utilising them to become familiar with the operations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth explained the purpose of Monday’s trial. "The idea was to understand the traffic requirements and acclimate ourselves to the technology. We have conducted trials today and will continue to do so for the next week to gain expertise with the system,” he told DH.

The traffic police want to test the drone cameras at eight highly congested junctions in the city to monitor vehicular movement and implement necessary measures to relieve congestion wherever needed.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru traffic
Drones

