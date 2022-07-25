Bengaluru traffic situation improves due to new measures

Following orders from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BBMP along with the Bangalore Traffic Police has taken several short-term measures to improve traffic movement in all major junctions.

A preliminary report has found an improvement in traffic speed anywhere between 15% and 40% during the peak and non-peak hours.

A third party has also been hired to study improvements before and after the implementation of measures. Some of the junctions where the new steps were implemented are Hebbal, KR Puram, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki and Silk Board.

Speaking to reporters, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the traffic police have identified as many as 3,750 potholes. “We have attended to most of them. There are around 750 potholes that have to still be fixed,” he said.

Girinath also said the civic body has fixed 42 of the 50 waterlogging spots in the city. “We are currently in the process of fixing the remaining eight areas,” he said.