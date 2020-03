Yesterday in Rajajinagar traffic police station limits, on Dr Rajkumar Road, a new traffic signal was inaugurated, according to Bangalore Mirror. The entire pole on which the signal is installed lights up.

The illuminated traffic signal pole changes colour with the traffic signal.

According to the Bangalore Mirror report, a three-metre-long LED light strip has been wound around the pole.

The newspaper reported that similar poles may be out up at other areas too.