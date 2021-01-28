Bengaluru's Kidwai hospital excels in healthcare services

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has stood first for providing healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme.
The hospital treated 10,136 patients during 2019-20 amid the pandemic. The Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) has identified six hospitals in Karnataka that offered better health services. Kidwai has secured the first place, Dr C Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai hospital, said in a statement.
'No patient deprived'
Kidwai hospital put in Covid safety measures and ensured that no cancer patient was deprived of treatment, he added.
