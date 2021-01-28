Kidwai hospital excels in healthcare services

Bengaluru's Kidwai hospital excels in healthcare services

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 02:54 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has stood first for providing healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme. 

The hospital treated 10,136 patients during 2019-20 amid the pandemic. The Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) has identified six hospitals in Karnataka that offered better health services. Kidwai has secured the first place, Dr C Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai hospital, said in a statement. 

'No patient deprived'

Kidwai hospital put in Covid safety measures and ensured that no cancer patient was deprived of treatment, he added. 

oncology
Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Healthcare

