Bengaluru's St Joseph’s College upgraded to university

St Joseph’s College was established in 1882 and is managed by the Karnataka Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

  • Jul 03 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 01:56 ist
St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Bengaluru. Credit: St. Joseph’s College website/sjc.ac.in

St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), located on Lalbagh Road, has been upgraded to St Joseph’s University under RUSA-II. 

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) was launched by the Ministry of Education in 2013 to create new universities by upgrading autonomous colleges and converting colleges into a cluster. 

On February 23, 2021, Karnataka passed the St Joseph’s University Bill. The new varsity will function under the PPP model, said D Kiran Jeevan, the varsity’s PRO, in a statement on Saturday. 

St Joseph’s College was established in 1882 and is managed by the Karnataka Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). 

