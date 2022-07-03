Bengaluru's St Joseph’s College upgraded to university

St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), located on Lalbagh Road, has been upgraded to St Joseph’s University under RUSA-II.
Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) was launched by the Ministry of Education in 2013 to create new universities by upgrading autonomous colleges and converting colleges into a cluster.
On February 23, 2021, Karnataka passed the St Joseph’s University Bill. The new varsity will function under the PPP model, said D Kiran Jeevan, the varsity’s PRO, in a statement on Saturday.
St Joseph’s College was established in 1882 and is managed by the Karnataka Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits).
