Benglauru Army Day Parade: Southern Commander reviews preparations

Lieutenant General A K Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, visited the Bengaluru Military Station on Tuesday to review preparations for the Army Day Parade, scheduled to be held in the city on January 15.
During his visit, the army commander inspected the venue of the parade, MEG & Centre drill square, and other locations in connection with the parade, which will be held outside Delhi for the first time since 1949. Bengaluru will host the parade under the aegis of the HQ Southern Command.
The army commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer, Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai. The visit was conducted by Maj Gen Ravi Murugan, GOC Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, Bengaluru.
Later, the army commander also visited the ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, where he was briefed by the commandant of the college on technological advancements made at the centre.
