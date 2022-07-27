Bescom begins replacing old meters with digital ones

Bescom has started replacing the old electro-mechanical meters with digital ones across Rajajinagar, RR Nagar, Whitefield and Indiranagar divisions.

According to Bescom officials, the digital meters are consumer-friendly and helps them ascertain their usage pattern and voltage fluctuations, if any.

According to a statement issued by Bescom, there are 17.68 lakh electro-mechanical meters in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ) region, and 16,000 of them have already been replaced over the last three weeks.

“Every day, we replace at least 700 meters. The consumers do not have to pay any fee for the replacement. However, for new consumers we have set up a meter outlet in each division. The single-phase digital meters will cost Rs 934 and three-phase meters are priced at Rs 2,312,” a senior Bescom official said.

The project is set to cost Rs 285 crore and is being taken up in phases.