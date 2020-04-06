Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Huge uncertainty over flights taking off again on April 15 has left airlines, travel agents and passengers in a quandary. Although no-frills airlines have announced that they will begin bookings, Air India’s postponement of the process till April 30 has added to the confusion.

Passengers who had rushed to book flights are now confused. Many took to the airlines' social media accounts to seek refunds and clear their doubts.

One of them, Satish Choudhary had booked 17 tickets for an April 15 journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. His question, echoed by many, was this: "Is it possible to travel on that date? If not, then how we can get a refund?"

The airline’s response was an indication of the uncertainty, and an assurance that their money could be used for a future travel: “Hi, we fully empathise, and will preserve the value of your fare for a future booking for travel within one year on any GoAir sector. You don’t have to phone or email us, we will do this automatically. You can rebook online using your PNR.”

Travel agents and flight-booking portals are non-committal about flights taking off after April 15.

Preferring anonymity, a prominent travel tech company’s senior executive said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Nizamuddin episode has amplified the uncertainty. “It is very doubtful that flights, both domestic and international, will start on the 15th,” the executive told DH.

The industry is positive only about domestic flights commencing sometime in May. “Many airlines are in a quandary, worried about the need to redo routes, get them approved and also activate staffers who are stranded in different parts of the country. Even if domestic flights are eventually allowed, there is a big question mark over international services, both short and long haul.”

Air India had recently halted bookings for both its domestic and international flights till April 30. The contributing factor was the Centre’s delay in announcing a clear schedule of resuming operations. Stranded in different parts of the country and abroad, people have been eagerly awaiting clarity.

Hundreds of passengers have been seeking refunds of their tickets booked earlier. Instead of refunds, the airlines are offering deferred use of the amount for a future flight. GoAir has already extended its ‘Protect your PNR’ scheme till April 30 to help customers get more time to firm up their travel plans.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations had been suspended from March 24/25 midnight.