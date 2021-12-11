Biodiversity board urges CM to protect W Ghats, stop encroachment

Ahead of the state budget, the Karnataka Biodiversity Board has presented 22 recommendations to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, seeking his attention and budgetary support to the issues related to forests, environment and climate change.

Board chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar presented a document to the chief minister listing out matters to be taken up by different departments on priority. The recommendations were prepared by a eight-member committee, including Ashisar.

The board stressed the need to take up a detailed study of the Western Ghats to prevent landslides in the coming years.

It said the forest and revenue departments have to join hands to protect the deemed forests, which are being destroyed due to encroachment. It further said that the forest department should put an end to monoculture plantation, which has hit biodiversity.

The committee said the rural development and forest departments should strengthen the village committees for the protection of local forests and biodiversity to ensure the state meets the sustainable development goals.

It also said the revenue department should put an end to the encroachment of the tanks and lakes across the state, especially in rural areas. A detailed plan should be developed for the protection of waterbodies, it added.

The other recommendations included prevention of coastal erosion through afforestation, protection of rivers, erecting solar fences to prevent man-animal conflict, recognition and declaration of more wildlife corridors, and stopping the sale of banned pesticides.