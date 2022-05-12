BJP leader kills self at his home in Bengaluru

A 46-year-old BJP leader has allegedly killed himself at his home in Bedarahalli in West Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Anantharaju.

According to police, Anantharaju was a BJP leader from Herohalli BBMP ward number 72. The incident came to the notice of police around 7.30 pm. The police rushed to the spot and found him hanging at his home. He had contested for the BBMP corporator election from Herohalli ward in the 2010 election, representing BJP.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that Anantharaju hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room.

His cousin Manoj told the police Anantharaju may have taken the extreme step because he was upset over his thyroid illness, said a senior officer. Byadarahalli police have taken up the case of unnatural death and are investigating further. They are questioning the family members to know more details about him.