BMRCL to get all intermediate metro cars in two weeks

The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), which has received the contract to supply 150 intermediate cars to the Namma Metro, is all set to send the last batch of the product to the BMRCL as per the schedule.

Intermediate cars are attached in between the three-car trains to convert them into six-car trains. According to the 2017 contract, the BEML had to start supplying the cars from June 2018 and deliver all the 150 cars by December 2019.

However, BMRCL requested the company to begin the delivery earlier due to the rush inside the smaller metro trains and commuter complaints that followed.

A senior BMRCL official said by mid-December, the BEML had supplied 141 of the 150 trains.

“The BEML has supplied train sets for 47 trains. The remaining ones will be supplied in due course,” an official said.

So far, the BMRCL has converted 35 of the 50 three-car trains into six-car trains. Intermediate car sets for another 12 trains have been delivered to the depot.

“Attaching the intermediate cars to the midsection of the existing trains, tests and trial run requires a lot of time. We have set March as the deadline for conversion of

all the 50 trains,” an official said.

The BEML has scaled up productions of the metro cars after establishing an additional line of production last year as the company received orders for manufacturing metro cars from different cities in the country.