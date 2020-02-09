BMTC calls tenders for feeder e-buses

With the deadline for procuring 400 electric buses under the Centre’s FAME II scheme nearing, the BMTC has called tenders to pick a service provider to run 90 mini-electric buses.
The non-AC buses, to be leased on the gross cost contract, will be nine metres long and provide feeder services to metro stations. The successful bidder has to set up the charging infrastructure, provide drivers and maintain the buses. The bidding process may take two months. Once the letter of award is issued, the contractor has to supply the prototype in three months and provide 40 mini e-buses in another three months.
