Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools, premises vacated

Few schools in Bengaluru have received a bomb threat on Friday morning. According to preliminary information, the police said around four to five schools in the city and in Rural Bengaluru, received threats.

One of the schools is located in Babusabpalya in Kalyan Nagar and another is located at Huskur in Electronics City.

A senior official said that the threat message regarding the planted bombs was sent via email. It is suspected that there are three emails sent at 10:45 am, 11:09 am and 11:36 am by unknown persons.

Following the messages, tension gripped in all the schools, and the premises were vacated. The police were alerted and soon after, they arrived at the schools in their respective jurisdiction and are verifying the veracity of the emails. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have also been alerted and will reach the spot.

Email details (sic):

A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of life may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands.



