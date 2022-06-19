Bommai promises sustainable action to save soil

As Sadhguru’s motorcycle rally reached the city, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his commitment to ensure sustainable action is taken on the ground for soil revitalisation.

Having travelled over 27,000 kilometres cross-country on a motorcycle before arriving in the city, Sadhguru said in the city on Saturday that his team’s initial estimates show nearly 3.2 billion voices of support for the initiative. He also emphasized on the importance of speed when it comes to policy-driven action.

On the nation's history of famine, he said, "If we don't get back on the ground, we are on a bridge to nowhere." Sadhguru also said the press meet had been the 593rd event since the start of the Save Soil movement on March 21, which shows how swiftly the initiative had spread across the country.

The primary objective of the Save Soil movement is to ensure all nations of the world mandate a 3 to 6% organic content in their soil to prevent a phenomenon called "soil extinction". At a Save Soil event in Delhi, public support was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sadhguru presented the PM with the Soil Policy Handbook, which offers practical and scientific solutions that governments can implement based on factors like soil type, latitudinal positions and agricultural traditions of the country.

Sadhguru has also received support from the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He has also been to Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. In addition, nearly 15 lakh children in India have written to the PM asking him to save India's soil and their collective future.

The 100-day Save Soil journey will culminate on June 21 at the Cauvery river basin where Isha’s outreach project, 'Cauvery Calling', has been empowering farmers to implement agroforestry models.

On Sunday, June 19, Sadhguru will address a public event at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, along with the CM.