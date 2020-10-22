Bookie taking bets on Bengaluru road held

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 22 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 05:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 33-year-old man was caught red-handed taking bets from the public for the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on October 19, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said. 

A senior police officer said Santosh Venkatappa, a resident of Umar Bagh Layout, Banashankari, was arrested when he was allegedly soliciting bets near a petrol pump at Thalaghattapura along Kanakapura Main Road near NICE Road. Rs 30 lakh in cash and his mobile phone were seized. 

The CCB believes Santosh was running a betting racket during the ongoing IPL season and also accepted bets from punters through an app. 

