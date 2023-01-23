BSWML floats tenders for collection, transportation of waste again

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) on Sunday floated short-term tenders for the collection and transportation (C&T) of waste from 42 lakh houses and commercial establishments across 243 wards.

This is the second attempt of the BSWML, an off-shoot of BBMP, after its first tender saw a majority of the bidders failing to meet the prescribed conditions.

This time too, the BSWML has split the work into 89 packages. Each package consists of two to three wards. The five-year contract is expected to cost Rs 590 crore annually. This roughly translates to Rs 20 lakh per month per ward.

Last week, the BSWML took the decision to re-tender the project, which is the first major attempt to reboot the waste collection system after a gap of 13 years. While the tender saw a good 300 bidders vying for the 89 packages, most bidders did not meet the qualification criteria prescribed in the tender. The bidders had particularly failed to obtain an ‘unconditional bank certificate’, which was mandatory to assess the financial appetite of the bidding firm.

The last date to participate in the revised tender is February 8, 2023. Officials hope to complete the tender formalities by the end of February and ahead of the state Assembly polls.

“We had to recall the previous tender as a majority of the 89 packages received single bids. We expect a higher number of bidders in the new tender,” Dr Harish Kumar, head of BSWML, told DH.

The BSWML, which was carved out of BBMP last year, had proposed to revamp the waste collection system that is dominated by the ‘garbage mafia’.

At a recent event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sarcastically said that a few ‘waste collection contractors’ were stuck in the BBMP ‘like a waste’ while promising to rejig the system.