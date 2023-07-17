BTech student jumps to death after being caught using phone during exam in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old student died by jumping off the college building after being caught using a mobile phone in the middle of an exam.

Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student at PES College near Girinagar in southern Bengaluru, was caught using his phone during the second-semester exam around 1.20 pm on Monday. The invigilator handed him over to the controller of exams, and his parents were called, a senior police officer said.

Colleges authorities had planned to send him for counselling. However, by the time his parents arrived at the college, Prabhu ran to the top floor of the 13-storey building and jumped down, the officer added.

Police noted that it was an act of momentary fear and Prabhu didn’t have any mental illness or faced harassment.

A case under IPC Section 306 has been registered at the Girinagar police station.

Prabhu lived with his family in a Prestige Group apartment complex in Girinagar.

College authorities did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment.