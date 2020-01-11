BU PG students in police net over b'day party brawl

A birthday party by the PG students of Bangalore University in one of the hostels on Jnanabharati campus, on Friday, late night resulted in an ugly fight between the two student groups gripping the university in panic.

Following the incident, Jnanabharati police have detained eight PG students over the alleged fight and registered an FIR pertaining to the incident. Sources revealed to DH that the ugly fight took place at BU’s PG Boys’ Hostel-2 and two students have been injured in the fight.

Based on the complaint filed by one of the hostel students, the police have registered FIR and detained eight other students said to have triggered the fight. Speaking to DH, a student of the hostel said, “At around 11:00 pm when I and my friend went to a friend’s room for a birthday party, another group of students, who have been overstaying in the hostel even after completion of the course, began abusing us from the window. Even though we ignored them, they later barged into the room and abused us verbally and physically,” the student said in his complaint.

BU Registrar visited the hostel campus and tried to resolve the issue. However, the students wanted police to initiate action against those who triggered the issue, the Registrar informed the students that the university will take action after Vice Chancellor’s visit to the hostel on Saturday afternoon.