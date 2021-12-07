Byatarayanapura PSI suspended over custodial torture

Popular Front of India said cops had barged into the house of Tausif on the night of December 1, took him to the police station and assaulted him

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2021, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 03:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Byatarayanapura police station sub-inspector S Harish has been suspended for physically abusing and beating up a man in custody in the name of investigating a case of kidnapping. 

Popular Front of India, whose members protested the incident on Saturday, said cops had barged into the house of Tausif on the night of December 1, took him to the police station and assaulted him. Tausif is being treated in Victoria Hospital. 

Taking note of the matter, DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil had asked the jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry into the incident. On Monday, the ACP submitted a report to the Bengaluru police commissioner through Patil. 

Pant subsequently issued an order suspending Harish for dereliction of duty and said further action would be taken after a departmental enquiry. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

