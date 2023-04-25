Car headed to Bengaluru airport knocks down biker on Ballari Road

A security executive of a private airline was knocked down by a car early on Monday morning as he rode his bike to the airport.

Chikkajala traffic police said 30-year-old Yathish was riding along Ballari Road at 4 am when a car driver who was also headed to the airport swerved left and clipped the rear of Yathish’s bike near Kote Cross. Yathish was knocked off his bike onto the road.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said the car driver has been identified and the vehicle has been seized.