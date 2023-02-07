Car with BJP MLA’s sticker kills two men, injures four in Bengaluru

Two people died and four others were injured after an SUV belonging to BJP MLA Hartalu Halappa’s relative hit several vehicles on Nrupathunga Road in central Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Halappa is the MLA from the Sagar constituency in Shivamogga and is the chairman of Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL).

The car was driven by M Mohan, who works for Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer. Halappa’s daughter Dr Sushmitha Halappa is married to Suresh’s son. Dr Sushmitha is doing her MD at KIMS Hospital, police sources said.

An MLA sticker was embossed on the car.

The victims have been identified as Majeed Khan (36), a resident of HBR Layout, and Aiyappa (60), a resident of KG Halli. Khan was an automobile spare parts dealer and owned a shop on JC Road. Aiyappa was a manager at a parking lot.

The injured are Riyaz Pasha, Mohammed K Riyaz, Mohammed Saleem and Sher Gilani. They are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Khan was riding his scooter with Pasha on the pillion. Riyaz rode a Bajaj Pulsar. Saleem and Gilani were riding on a Honda Activa.

Police said the accident happened around 3.15 pm in front of the magistrate court complex.

A Toyota Innova (KA 50/MA 6600) driven by M Mohan, 48, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, hit a Toyota Etios and a Maruti Alto and three two-wheelers.

Mohan was on his way to pick up Dr Sushmitha from KIMS at the time of the accident. As he neared the court complex and tried to turn left towards Hudson Circle, the signal turned red. Mohan, who was speeding, hit two cars and three two-wheelers.

The traffic police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

Mohan confessed to the police that when he was approaching the signal instead of applying the brakes he pressed the accelerator causing the

accident.

Police are verifying his claims. They are checking the CCTV footage to find out if Mohan was using the phone while driving.

Sticker on the car

The SUV had the sticker for an MLA, which is used for entry into the Vidhana Soudha.

Police suspect that the sticker was put on the vehicle to have the privileges of parking anywhere (usually police don’t fine politicians’ vehicles or stop the vehicle even when there is a visible violation of traffic rules). It is illegal to use MLA stickers on vehicles that are not used by the politician.

When DH questioned senior officials about it, they were tight-lipped.

Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) East division, said Mohan was subjected to an alcometer test and was not found intoxicated.

She said the Halasuru Gate traffic police have registered a case against Mohan and further investigation is on.

Police seized the SUV and the other vehicles damaged in the accident. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.