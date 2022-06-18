Cases on rise but genome sequencing shows no new variants

Amid rising Covid cases in the state, genomic sequencing data from the lab in Victoria Hospital has revealed that no new virus strains have been seen and the Omicron BA.2 strain that was dominant during the third wave, is still the most prevalent one.

According to sources in Victoria Hospital, a total of 45 samples for the test were collected from mid-May.

“All the samples had a CT value of less than 25 and were eligible for sequencing. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) started 10 days ago and no new variants have been found,” said one of the researchers.

Experts say the surge in cases could be due to the reduction in antibodies among the population.

“The antibody levels could be going down since a majority of the population is yet to avail the booster dose. Also, since we are returning to normalcy and public places are open, transmission rate would go up,” said Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and member of Karnataka State Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Virologist Dr Jacob John called for enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB).