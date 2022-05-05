Cashier nabbed for killing wife in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old cashier with a private firm was nabbed for strangling his wife to death with her dupatta hours after celebrating his birthday with her.

  May 05 2022
A 35-year-old cashier with a private firm was nabbed by the police for strangling his wife to death with her dupatta hours after celebrating his birthday with her.

Having strangled Shwetha (30), Chowdesh alias Sathish took her body to hospital and claimed she fell unconscious due to low blood pressure. Doctors suspected something was amiss and alerted the police.

Hailing from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, Sathish lived in Chunchanaguppe near Nelamangala.

Police said Shwetha had learnt about Sathish’s affair with a relative but chose not to expose him wanting to protect the family’s reputation. Shwetha celebrated Sathish’s birthday and posted their pictures on WhatsApp.

A day later, when some relatives asked her about the affair, Shwetha chose to confront Sathish. The couple had a heated argument and an infuriated Sathish strangled Shwetha to death.

Nelamangala Rural Police Inspector Rajiv A and his team have detained Sathish for questioning. He confessed to killing Shwetha.

