CBI nabs Railways official for taking Rs 75,000 bride

CBI nabs Indian Railways official for taking Rs 75,000 bribe

A team of ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed and seized the money

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2022, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 09:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths nabbed a principal chief engineer attached with Rail Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.

According to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and CBI, they received a complaint from a contractor against G K Jalan alleging that he had demanded a bribe to give permission for a contract work.

The team of ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed and seized the money. As per the instructions of the ACB officials, the complainant went to the chamber of Jalan in Rail Wheel Factory near Yelahanka and paid him Rs 75,000.

The CBI officials have taken up the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are investigating further.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CBI
Bengaluru
India News
Karnataka
Indian Railways
ACB

What's Brewing

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

 