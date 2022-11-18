CBI nabs Indian Railways official for taking Rs 75,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths nabbed a principal chief engineer attached with Rail Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.

According to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and CBI, they received a complaint from a contractor against G K Jalan alleging that he had demanded a bribe to give permission for a contract work.

The team of ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed and seized the money. As per the instructions of the ACB officials, the complainant went to the chamber of Jalan in Rail Wheel Factory near Yelahanka and paid him Rs 75,000.

The CBI officials have taken up the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are investigating further.