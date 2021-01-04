CCB sleuths nab Bengaluru gang involved in selling fake ID proofs

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a gang of 10 persons involved in manufacturing fake ID proofs including Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, PAN cards, motor vehicles registration certificate (RC) cards and driving licences (DLs). Around 64,690 fake cards along with three laptops, three printers, a central processing unit (CPU) used to manufacture the cards and Rs 67,000 have been seized from them.

The arrested are identified as Kamlesh Kumar Bavalia, 33, a resident of an apartment in Gubbalala on Kanakapura Road, S Lokesh, 37, of Puttenahalli, Sudharshan, 50, Nirmal Kumar, 56, both from Shanthi Nagar, Darshan, 25, Harsha Layout in Kengeri, Chandrappa, 31, of Jnanabarathi, Abhilash, 27, Sridhar Deshpande, 35, both residents of Vijayanagar, Tejas, 30, of Basaveshwaranagar and Sridhara, 31, from Hassan district.

Recently, the Special Enquiry (SE) wing officials of the CCB got credible information about main accused Kamlesh, involved in manufacturing and selling fake ID proofs. They raided his house and seized a few thousands of Aadhar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, RCs and DLs. During interrogation, Kamlesh confessed that he and his associates are involved in manufacturing the fake cards across Karnataka to make quick and easy money by cheating the government and public for the last two years. Based on his information, the officials zeroed down on other accused persons.

According to CCB officials, they have seized 6,240 voter IDs and 250 RC cards with names and addresses of people. The accused had already taken advance money from these people and were ready for issuing. The officials also seized 9,000 empty Aadhaar cards with government logo and design, 9,000 empty PAN cards, 12,200 RC cards and 28,000 empty voter IDs.

Sudharshan, Nirmal Kumar used to get these cards printed at Brigade Prints in Shanthi Nagar, while Lokesh used to print in his house. Lokesh and few other arrested accused are employees of 'Rosmerta Technologies', which has taken tender from the government to print these ID proofs. They used to steal the data from the company and manufacture fake ID proofs.

