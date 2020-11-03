Celebrities turn up to cast votes in R R Nagar bypolls

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar, which is home to several Sandalwood personalities, VIPs and littérateurs, witnessed many celebrities coming out with families to cast their vote in the bypolls to the assembly seat on Tuesday.

Challenging star Darshan Thoogudeepa turned up at the Mt Carmel English School polling station to cast his vote. Lovely star of Nenapirali fame Prem along with his wife Jyothi Prem voted at Renuka Public School in Kottigepalya ward of Nagarabhavi. Similarly, yet another popular star Diganth visited the BET Convent polling booth to cast his vote. Another Sandalwood personality Avinash voted at the Mt Carmel English School booth in the morning.

“If we want to choose our future leaders, we must all vote and elect our leaders. I have done my duty,” Diganth said. Expressing satisfaction over the poll preparations Diganth said, “The Election commission and polling officials have put in place a lot of safety measures and voters can visit the polling stations without any fear to cast their votes,” he added. Actress Amulya also turned up along with her family to cast vote in one of the booths in R R Nagar.

Noted writer and academician Siddalingaiah along with his wife Ramakumari turned up at the Mt Carmel English School to cast their votes. Soon after voting Siddalingaiah said, “All the arrangements including the security and health precautions have been up to the mark. All measures have been put in place and voters need not afraid of anything. Every voter must come out and cast their votes. If we do not vote, we lose the right to question. Hence, every person must exercise their right.”