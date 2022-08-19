Chickpet school closure: Government faces flak

Chickpet school closure: Government faces flak

Joshi accused the government of trying to shut down a 77-year-old government school at Chickpet

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 03:01 ist

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said the literary body will "go to any extent" to save the Kannada-medium government schools.

Joshi accused the government of trying to shut down a 77-year-old government school at Chickpet. 

"We strongly condemn the act by officials of the district administration. Despite opposition from the education department, the district administration is reportedly trying to shut the school, which is not acceptable. We are ready to approach the court to save Kannada-medium government schools in the state," he stated.

Meanwhile, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh requested the principal secretary of the revenue department to register the Chickpet school's land in the name of the school itself. 

In a letter to the secretary, Nagesh stated: "The land originally belonged to the government school, and considering the fact that the school is functioning in the same premises, the department should take necessary measures to register the property in the name of the school."

