Chinnaswamy stadium blast: 2 convicts get life sentence

Chinnaswamy stadium blast case: Two convicts get life sentence

The convicts-- Ahmed Jamali and Aftab Alam, members of Indian Mujahiddin, had pleaded guilty before the sessions court

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 25 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 23:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the Chinnaswamy stadium blast case, a court here on Thursday enhanced the quantum of punishment awarded to two convicts to rigorous life imprisonment from a seven-year incarceration.

The convicts-- Ahmed Jamali and Aftab Alam, members of Indian Mujahiddin, had pleaded guilty before the sessions court, which sentenced them to seven years in prison, in 2020.

Challenging the sessions court order, the Bengaluru police had moved the Karnataka High Court to increase the quantum of punishment.

The blast at the stadium here ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians on April 17, 2010 left 15 people, including five security men, injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Chinnaswamy Stadium blasts
Chinnaswamy Stadium bomb blast
Chinnaswamy Stadium
Indian Mujahideen
Life sentence

What's Brewing

India has 80 million homeless dogs, cats: Report

India has 80 million homeless dogs, cats: Report

Tomato to fuel: Inflation batters India's middle class

Tomato to fuel: Inflation batters India's middle class

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

 