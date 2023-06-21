Christ hosts 'Technology for Peace' workshop 

Christ University hosts international workshop on tech for peace 

International volunteers shared their experiences and the various projects they had worked on.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 03:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Computer Science at Christ (Deemed to be University) organised an international workshop on 'Technology for Peace' at its central campus on Hosur Road, on Wednesday.

The workshop, held in collaboration with Field Services and Inter-cultural Learning India under the Erasmus+ Program − the European Union's initiative to support education, training, youth, and sport − highlighted the importance of service and the effective utilisation of technology among youth for rendering peace.

Rakesh Soans, President, FSL India, emphasised the significance of volunteering in creating a better world.

Adina Vladu, President, International EDU Center, Romania, shared her experience with the Erasmus+ Program and how it contributes to positive societal change. She also discussed the upcoming launch of a mobile application that aims to bridge the gap between volunteers and organisations, enabling youth to use technology for the betterment of the society.

International volunteers shared their experiences and the various projects they had worked on.

Dr. Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), and Dr Rajesh Kanna R, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), were also present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Christ University

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 