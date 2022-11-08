Circular asks college students to attend PM event

The Pre-University department has issued a circular mandating colleges located in the Bengaluru Rural district to ferry students for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in and around the Kempegowda airport in Devanahalli on November 11.

The circular issued by the Deputy Director of PU Education of Bengaluru Rural asks all government, aided and private colleges to send a designated number of students in buses that have been arranged. "The Prime Minister is visiting Bengaluru Rural district on November 11 and as discussed in the preparatory meeting with principals on November 2, all PU colleges should send students to attend the event," the circular states.

The circular further states that principals will be held responsible for "whatever happens next" if colleges fail to send students to the event.

On November 11, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Prosperity, a 108-foot idol of Kempegowda, Bengaluru's founder, near the airport. This will be followed by a public address. Modi will also inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda airport.