Circular asks college students to attend PM event

Circular asks college students to attend PM event

The circular further states that principals will be held responsible for 'whatever happens next' if colleges fail to send students to the event

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 08 2022, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 21:16 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Pre-University department has issued a circular mandating colleges located in the Bengaluru Rural district to ferry students for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in and around the Kempegowda airport in Devanahalli on November 11.

The circular issued by the Deputy Director of PU Education of Bengaluru Rural asks all government, aided and private colleges to send a designated number of students in buses that have been arranged. "The Prime Minister is visiting Bengaluru Rural district on November 11 and as discussed in the preparatory meeting with principals on November 2, all PU colleges should send students to attend the event," the circular states.

The circular further states that principals will be held responsible for "whatever happens next" if colleges fail to send students to the event.

On November 11, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Prosperity, a 108-foot idol of Kempegowda, Bengaluru's founder, near the airport. This will be followed by a public address. Modi will also inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda airport.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda airport
Bengaluru news
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 