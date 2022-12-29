City traffic police brings stringent rules to control drunk driving on New Year's eve

The number of drunk driving cases skyrocketed this year after a dip during the pandemic, data provided by from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) reveals.

Expecting a further rise, officials are chalking out plans to control violations. While only 5,343 drunk driving cases were recorded in 2020, the numbers dipped to 4,144 by 2021. So far this year, the BTP has recorded 26,017 cases, a six-fold increase.

Senior BTP officials said drunk driving cases tend to spike in December and special enforcement drives would be organised to keep a lid on the numbers. “The number of violations over the last two years has been relatively low since the traffic on the streets was also less owing to the pandemic. However, since there are no strict restrictions on celebrations this year, the number is expected to spike even further,” a senior BTP official said.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) Dr M A Saleem said the BTP will conduct random checks across the city to curtail the drunk driving menace.

“All our personnel will be on the ground on December 31 and extensive checks will be conducted. We are also in discussion with various public transport agencies and urge people to opt for them instead of travelling in their own vehicles,” Saleem told DH.

30 flyovers to be closed. On New Year’s Eve, the BTP will close down 30 flyovers in the city and monitor vehicular movement later in the night.

Saleem added that the BTP will soon come up with detailed guidelines and is continuously working on creating awareness. “Unlike other violations, we cannot bring down the number of drunk driving cases through any other measures. We can only take up awareness programmes and improve enforcement. We have been doing it,” he added.