Collapsed buildings were not subjected to geo-technical scrutiny: Experts

ACCE engineers also wanted the incorporation of the National Building Code (NBC) 2016 provisions in local building bylaws

  • Nov 26 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 08:24 ist
The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCE), Bangalore centre, organised a walkathon to Freedom Park on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCE), Bangalore centre, organised a walkathon on Thursday from different areas to Freedom Park to create awareness on safe construction practices, strengthening bylaws and regulating the profession.

The ACCE blamed the failure to consult with civil engineers during the construction for the spate of recent building collapses in the city.

ACCE chairman Srikanth S Channal cited their recent study, saying buildings that recently collapsed have not been subjected to geotechnical investigation. Not involving structural civil and service engineers, besides unsafe construction practices were the common points in all those buildings.

ACCE engineers also wanted the incorporation of the National Building Code (NBC) 2016 provisions in local building bylaws.

‘Shameful’

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of late Union minister Ananth Kumar and an engineer herself, said the collapse of buildings in a state that is known for its engineers and architects was shameful.

“There are no proper bylaws, only general guidelines. So, 80% of buildings in Bengaluru have not followed bylaws, records indicate. A proper inspection mechanism, quality material and punishment for violations is necessary,” she said. “Akrama-Sakrama is the most corrupt practice and steps should be taken to do away with it.” 

A delegation led by Aravind Galagali also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister.

