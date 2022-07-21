Congress leaders have made enough for 3-4 generations: Ex-Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Former Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said Thursday suggested that Congress leaders have earned enough to last 3-4 generations and called upon them to stand in support of party president Sonia Gandhi.

Kumar’s comments made during the Congress’ protest at Freedom Park here went viral on social media.

“We have made enough to last 3-4 generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. If we aren’t ready for this little sacrifice, the rice we eat will become worms,” Kumar said during the party’s protest against ED summons to Sonia in connection with the National Herald case.

“We aren’t protesting because of Sonia’s personal matter or that she’s above the law. The BJP doesn’t know the country’s history. They’re trying to distort history and destroy the Constitution. You (BJP) are traitors who supported the British. You are for the upper castes. You are anti-Dalit and anti-minorities. The Congress must survive for this country to survive,” Kumar said, adding that the politics of hate will never succeed. “Even Hitler, on the verge of losing his war, hid under the table,” he said.

Speaking at the protest, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said the BJP is trying to demoralise Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “This is a false case. Our workers need not be scared,” he said. His counterpart in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad said BJP leaders are “cowards” who are “harassing” Sonia.

Congress leaders were detained and taken to the Upparpet police station during their march towards Raj Bhavan.

‘Is ED weak?’

Chamrajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said he was raided by the ED in August last year. “I submitted all the documents. What was the need to refer the case to the ACB? Does that mean the ED is weak? That’s what it means,” he said, adding that the BJP is targeting him and KPCC president D K Shivakumar in Karnataka.