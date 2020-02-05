Constable dies in accident, kin donates his eyes

A head constable attached to the Nandini Layout police station was killed in a hit and run accident while he was on his way home after work.

But despite their pain and grief, the constable’s family members have decided to donate his eyes as his wife suffers from an incurable eye ailment.

N Shashikumar DCP (North) said the victim, Bhaktharam S Y, finished duty and left the station around 8.30 pm. When he was at the Goraguntepalya signal and moving towards MES Outer Ring Road, near the Byraveshwara convention hall, an overspeeding truck lost control, hit a divider block and banged into Bhaktharam’s two-wheeler.

The constable lost his balance and fell on to the road, and was run over by an oncoming speeding car. Passersby rushed him to hospital, but he was declared dead.

The Yeshwantpur traffic police rushed to the spot and collected CCTV footage and arrested the truck driver, identified as V J Hariprasad. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

Bhaktharam was staying in a rented house in Vidyaranyapura along with his wife and daughter, a first-year degree student, and son, who is in class 5.

The DCP said: “The family members of Bhaktharam have donated his eyes. His wife Sumangala suffered from eye problems, but couldn’t be cured by way of any treatment or transplantation. So, they decided to help someone else in need, even though they were in immense grief. They are the real heroes. Helping hands are always better than the praying lips.”