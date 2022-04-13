Contractors up the ante, civil works to stop from May 25

The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) announced Wednesday that all its members will stop civil works for a month starting from May 25 to protest “rampant corruption” in various government departments.

The Association also sought an “independent inquiry” to unearth the ‘40 per cent kickback’ scam in the government, and even claim that they were receiving threats.

Further, the Association said it will release documents to show corruption by 5-6 ministers and 20 lawmakers if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai fails to end the kickbacks within 15 days.

The Association, in July 2021, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining that contractors were forced to pay a 40 per cent cut in civil works, which has triggered a political storm.

Speaking to reporters after the KSCA executive committee meeting, its president D Kempanna said a massive rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru in which 50,000 contractors from different parts of the state will participate. “Following this, we will stop work for a month across the state,” he said.

Contractors are facing threats from politicians, Kempanna claimed. "There are documents with many contractors about corruption, but they are afraid to release them as this is a 'rowdyism’ government," he said, accusing Bommai of “behaving badly” in the face of such allegations.

Kempanna said the Health & Family Welfare Department was the most corrupt. “There is massive corruption in the departments of Irrigation, Public Works, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and the BBMP. We have sought an independent enquiry," Kempanna said, adding that contractors are ready to provide proof.

"This is the most corrupt government. We met the CM 4-5 times. We have never seen a CM like this who remains silent (despite these complaints)," Kempanna said, attacking Bommai.

Training his guns at the Health Department, he said that the minister would not approve a tender if 5 per cent of the project cost was not paid as a bribe in advance. “The department has taken up construction works worth Rs 2,000 crore,” he alleged.

"We are forced to stop work as this is happening everywhere...There is corruption in the chief minister’s office (CMO) also," Kempanna said.

Responding to questions, Kempanna said contractors are not releasing documents fearing for their lives. "Not only ministers but senior officials and chief engineers are also involved in the scam. Executive engineers are acting like [commission] agents," he said, alleging a significant spike in corruption since 2019.

On the death of contractor Santosh Patil, Kempanna said he never used to stay in one place after he wrote to the PM. "They were threatening him. Fifteen days ago, he called us and said that he was facing a defamation case. We offered to provide legal assistance either in Belagavi or Bengaluru," he said.

