Coronavirus: Bengaluru reports 33 new cases in a day

Health officials reported a new high of 33 fresh Covid-19 cases in the city on Saturday. The number constitutes one of the largest single-day increases in the city so far.

Three of the cases were from Padarayanapura, of which two were the result of random testing. Saturday’s new cases increased the number of Covid-19 cases in Padarayanapura to 67, with 25 active cases.

Most new cases reported on Saturday had scant details, with officials unable to throw light on the development; 21 had little extra descriptive information than “contact tracing was underway”.

Padarayanapura’s cases were said to be included in the tally, as were four new cases that contracted the disease while being at a hospital for unrelated care.

“All four individuals are from neighbouring districts who had come to the city for medical care, such as cancer treatment. They were staying with relatives in the city,” said a senior BBMP official.

The histories of the remaining 13 people and how they contracted the disease are unknown. Officials refused to comment on the matter.

New Shivajinagar cases

Minister Suresh Kumar said 11 of the 33 cases are from the same family. Five of them are women, their age ranging from 16 to 35. The age of the affected males ranges from 5 to 46.

All of them are contacts of Patient 2180, a 38-year-old woman who, on May 25, tested positive for the disease.

Though officially how she contracted the disease is a mystery, she was identified as positive after showing symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). An analysis of the BBMP war room data revealed that all 11 cases hail from Shivajinagar.