COVID-19: BBMP lists hotspots in 38 wards of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday evening released ward-wise data on ‘hotspots’ in the city based on at least one positive COVID-19 case in the past 28 days.

As per the analysis made by the Palike's War Room, only 38 of 198 wards from various zones of the BBMP have been identified as hotspots. Barring these, the rest of the wards have relatively been free from the coronavirus infection.

The BBMP officials analysis as per the data received at its war room showed that only 11 wards revealed one or more cases and the remaining 27 wards had only one case each in the past 28 days.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Even though the details about the hotspots were made public on Tuesday, there was no news by the civic body about any kind of restrictions or regulations on the movement of people in these hotspot areas.

The South Zone had the highest hotspots with 12 wards followed by East Zone (nine wards), West Zone (seven wards) and Mahadevapura (six wards). Both the Bommanahalli and Yelahanka have two wards each.

The ward-wise hotspots include, Thanisandra, Byatarayanapura, Radhakrishna Temple area, Ganganagar, Horamavu, Ramamurthynagar, Aramanenagar, Lingarajapuram, Hoodi, CV Raman Nagar, Maruthisevanagar, Ramaswamypalya, Nagapura, Garudacharpalya, Hagadur, Jeevanbhimanagar, Vasanthnagar, Subashnagar, Shivanagar, Sampangiramanagar, Sudhamanagar, Hosahalli, Nagarbhavi, Attiguppe, Bapujinagar, JJ Nagar, Azad Nagar, Adugodi, Varthur, Suddaguntepalya, Girinagar, Karisandra, Gurappanapalya, Madivala, JP Nagar, Shakambarinagar, Singasandra and Begur.

Panic over death

Panic gripped Tipu Nagar in Chamarajpet limits following the death of a 65-year-old male at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Monday late evening. Even before the BBMP officials could take a call on sealing of the area, the residents themselves got on to the streets and sealed roads connecting other parts of the city to the locality.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar visited the area and assessed the situation along with the health officials. “Our officials have been carrying out the surveillance work and we will spray disinfectant all over the area,” he told media persons at Tipu Nagar.

Source of transmission

Interestingly, the analysis has also revealed details on the source of transmission of COVID-19 across Bengaluru. As per the evaluation, the highest source of the transmission - 52% (42 cases) - was due to travel history to abroad destinations followed by primary contacts - 25% (20 cases) - and SARI- 13% (10 cases). Interestingly, the much-debated Tablighi Jamaat incident has only a 6% share in the transmission with about five cases.