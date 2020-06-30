Covid-19: KSRTC to stamp passengers' hand after thermal screening

To instil confidence among its commuters, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stamp the hand of all passengers before they are allowed to board the buses.

The KSRTC has been thermal screening its passengers ever since resuming the services. The decision to deploy hand stamp was made in the wake of the sudden jump in the number of Covid-19 cases reported from Bengaluru.

The round stamp is, however, is different from 'home-quarantine' stamp. Officials said that the measure is aimed at reassuring passengers that those travelling with them do not have symptoms. The left hand will be stamped with an ink which will wash away by the time they reach home.

However, for a bus conductor, it helps in verifying as to whether a passenger has been screened or not. Those who fail to check the stamp will get notice.

Conductors also have the job of noting down the name, age and mobile phone number of each passenger

As of now, Kempegowda Bus Station has only one entry/exit point where all persons are screened before they are allowed into the premises. The passengers boarding bus at pick-up points, however, are screened at designated centres.