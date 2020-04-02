COVID-19 lockdown: Bengaluru Police to issue 12-hour pass for medical emergency

The Bengaluru City Police are issuing Emergency Passes for people who are in a medical emergency. The pass is valid for only 12 hours.

The passes are available in all the Law and Order police stations. People may walk to the respective jurisdiction police station to avail the emergency pass by depositing any of their original ID proof. The pass has to be returned back to the same police station to release the original ID proof.

Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), in his statement to the press, stated that there were many numbers of requests for passes to facilitate movement across the city amidst the lockdown for attending medical emergencies such as pregnancy, childbirth, accident or demise of a family member among others.

Since there are exceptional cases, they cannot be dealt with online pass system. It will require the intervention of local police to assess the genuinity of the request.

The police inspector in charge of the respective station is empowered to issue these emergency passes. Once the exigency is over and emergency pass is utilised by the applicant he/she must return the pass to the same station, he said.

"The original ID proof shall remain deposited at the police station till return of the pass," Nimbalkar said.

The duration of this pass is valid for only 12 hours. The officer in charge must maintain a register of to keep records of who have taken this service with date and time.

